John Kear on Batley Bulldogs return, leaving Wales and rugby league’s future

John Kear has seen it all in rugby league and as he returns to coach Batley he is unfazed about the latest significant upheavals occurring in the sport and remains optimistic about its future.

THERE are few more synonymous figures with British rugby league than John Kear. From his early schoolboy days at Castleford, to the heights of Super League and World Cups – the man has done it all, especially as a coach.

At the age of 70, most normal people would wind back and enjoy their golden years in peace. Kear, however, is not your traditional 70-year-old man – he is, in fact, a rugby league man.

Instead of taking it easy, the coaching icon has decided to dust off his note pad and take on one of the most difficult jobs in the Championship this season, joining the Batley Bulldogs.

With the club struggling towards the bottom of the table, the Bulldogs reached out to their former head coach for help – a call which Kear was happy to answer.

“Basically, once Mark Moxon left the club, Kevin [Nicholas – chairman] contacted me about the possibility of returning there,” said Kear.

“It’s a club that I have great affection for. I spent six years there prior to that, so it was pretty easy decision to try and help them out. Obviously, they want to try and get as far up the league as possible and avoid being in those bottom four play-offs.

“It was an easy decision because I have an emotional connection to the club, and I like the people at the club and the players at the club as well.”

During his initial spell at Batley, Kear led the Bulldogs to three promotion play-off campaigns and one Grand Final. On this occasion, it appears the legendary coach will have to prepare his new side to compete in the relegation play-offs following a difficult year in the second tier.

When asked about the size of the job, he said: “It’s a big one. Yes. It’s a big one. I mean, if we’re being realistic, I think we’re looking at featuring in those play-offs with the top four from League One, in order to remain in the Championship.

“But we’re confident that we’re making progress, and we’re confident that we’ll give a good account of ourselves in those play-offs, should it be necessary.”

Kear provided the Batley fans with a ton of happy memories during his first spell at Mount Pleasant – something which the supporters certainly haven’t forgotten about.

“They do share past memories,” he said. “I mean, they are a special club. There’s no doubt about it. And they do share those very pleasant memories. And they do wish me well for the future.

“But we are where we are at the minute, and we’re fully aware of the situation. There’s no hiding away from it, so we’ll roll our sleeves up, get stuck in and do as well as we possibly can.

“But the fans have been absolutely fantastic with me, to tell you the truth.”

Despite having hundreds of matches under his belt as a head coach, Kear admitted he still gets excited about the job on a daily basis, saying: “Yeah, I mean, if you aren’t excited and don’t buy into it, you’re in the wrong job because it’s all-consuming.

“It’s very exciting, very enjoyable. And the nerves still get you, despite being involved in the game for a vast number of years.”

Joining Batley was not the only major career move made by Kear in recent months – the coaching legend has also decided to step down from his role with Wales after a decade of service.

Kear enjoyed a very successful spell with the national side, winning the 2015 European Championship, qualifying for successive World Cups and leading his side during the 2019 World Nines. During his time in charge, Kear also handed 46 players their Wales debuts.

“I was there for a decade, so it’s a long, long time to be in post,” he said. “At the moment, they’re trying to get a World Cup campaign ready in 2030, and I don’t think I’ll be coaching anywhere by 2030.

“I felt it was the right time to step aside, and I wish the new coach every success. I wish the board of directors every success and, obviously, the game in Wales because I’ve got special memories there.

“In 2015, we won the European Championship. We qualified for two World Cups, and I think we were everybody’s favourite second team in the last World Cup because of how well we punched above our weight. So, it’s been a special decade there, and I wish them well in the future.”

As a big proponent of international rugby league, Kear has called on the sport to take drastic action and get the continental game organised.

Without a proper international calendar, rugby league has often failed to maximise potential in that area, and Kear wants to see a change – especially in the northern hemisphere.

“I think we need a structured and a reasoned plan to go forward,” he said. “At the minute it’s too ad-hoc and it’s too hit and miss with regard to when the fixtures are, or who you’re playing.

“I just think that it needs to be looked at in great detail so that we can develop the game in the northern hemisphere because at the minute, the international game is basically the southern hemisphere and England.

“So we need to do something to address that because I can’t see anybody apart from England living with Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, etc.

“We really have got to put a lot of hard work in the northern hemisphere to try and get on an equal footing.”

Following rugby league in Britain can often be a tiring undertaking. With unpredictability surrounding the domestic and international competitions, you never quite know what’s around the corner.

However, the current level of volatility around the sport is nothing new for Kear, who has been involved in this sport since his schoolboy days.

“I think for all my career it’s been like that,” said Kear when asked about the current state of rugby league.

“I don’t think it’s anything particularly new to recent times, but I do think that we need a vision. Then when we’ve got that vision, we need to follow it with a steadfast mindset where we don’t waver every two minutes.

“But I am pleased that that Super League has gone up to 14 teams, and I’m ecstatic that the ridiculous loop fixtures are going to be axed.”

Super League’s expansion has been a hot topic for a number of months, with debates expected to continue well into the future.

One of the big question marks concerns quality of the product, and whether there is enough talented players available for a 14-team top-tier.

Kear, however, shrugged off those concerns saying: “If you give players opportunities, they’ll seize them.

“I think that the standard of coaching in this country is very high. And I think with enough coaches who can develop enough talent in order to fulfil those extra teams, and also, the quota’s going up a little as well, so there’ll be a further influx of overseas players, which will help the standard.

“So, no, I just think if you give people opportunities, they tend to take those opportunities and develop at a fast rate. I think we’re going to have a very exciting few years with the 14-team Super League.”

With question marks over the current state of the international game, uncertainty about Super League and genuine fears for the future of the sport, it’s easy to become downhearted.

However, Kear has a different way of looking at things. Following his many decades in rugby league – both playing and coaching – it’s fair to say that he has seen worse times.

When asked to present his outlook for the next decade, Kear positively said: “The DNA of rugby league is to fight and to achieve, despite adversity, and that’s been right away from its formation in the late 1890s.

“And nothing will change. I’m really proud. It’s a good solid northern working-class sport, and I’m pretty certain that we will flourish.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)