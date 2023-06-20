At least three clubs chasing Super League and Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam

AT least three clubs are said to be chasing Super League and Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam.

The Leigh halfback has been one of the most in-form halfbacks in the northern hemisphere competition since earning promotion with the Leopards back in 2022.

However, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, Lam is being chased by the Canberra Raiders and at least two other NRL clubs.

Lam has been linked with a return back to Australia eventually, but his father Adrian is trying to do his best to keep Lachlan by his side as Leigh push for the Super League top four and a place in the Challenge Cup Final.

Adrian previously said that it would “massive” for Leigh if his son decides to stay at the Leigh Sports Village for another season a she believes Lachlan can go up another level.

“It would be massive for the club, he is happy and I hope he stays here for another year but I do understand his situation here at the moment,” Adrian Lam said.

“He’s been open from the start and I’m supportive of that. In time he could potentially play in some of the big games in the NRL and at representative level.

‘He is going good at the moment, he is working hard to get that confidence back in his game and there is no reason why he can’t keep improving here. There are still a couple of levels he can go to.”