Hull FC’s Josh Griffin banned for SEVEN matches following St Helens loss

HULL FC’S Josh Griffin has been banned for SEVEN matches following his side’s loss to St Helens in the Challenge Cup quarter-final at the weekend.
Griffin was charged with a Grade F Questioning Integrity of a Match Official and has now been slapped with a seven-game suspension.
Josh Griffin (@HullFCOfficial) has been suspended for seven matches after being found Guilty of a Grade F Questioning Integrity of a Match Official. Griffin pleaded Guilty but challenged the grading however the grading was found to be correct. Griffin will also pay a £1000 fine. pic.twitter.com/Llc8SRXXga
— Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) June 20, 2023