Warrington Wolves loan out outside back pair

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that Warrington Wolves duo Jake Thewlis and Zac Bardsley Rowe have joined the club on two-week loans.

Jake Thewlis is the younger brother of Josh and made his Super League debut in 2024 against Wigan Warriors and also scored twice in the Challenge Cup victory against Whitehaven last weekend.

The 19-year-old outside back has impressed in Sam Burgess’ team during pre-season also scoring tries against Widnes and Leigh Leopards.

Bardsley-Rowe is another exciting back who was named by Burgess in Super League 21-man squad to face London Broncos at Plough Lane last season.

Despite not featuring that day he went on loan to Widnes Vikings where he would go on to play ten times, scoring one try.

The pair will be in contention to play in the season opening league fixture against Bradford Bulls on Sunday.