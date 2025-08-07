North Wales Crusaders success ‘no surprise’ – but star warns hard work starts now

LLOYD ROBY says the important work is still to be done, despite NORTH WALES CRUSADERS securing their top-four berth.

Roby was part of the off-season recruitment drive that has helped fire Carl Forster’s men to the top of the League One table, and they will fancy their chances in the Super 8s at the end of the season.

He told the club’s official website: “At the start of the season we set our goals as getting into the top four, we’ve done that with five games to spare, and that’s of immense credit to everyone involved at the club.

“From the supporters and staff through to all the lads, we deserve to be in a position we’re in, and we want to keep this going now.

“It’s been a great year so far, but the most important parts are still to come.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve been surprised by what we’ve achieved at all really, I think a few of us came here during the pre-season knowing that we were building a really good squad, but maybe didn’t know how well we would all gel.

“If you look back now, we had a bit of a difficult start with a defeat to Goole in the cup early on and narrowly losing to Widnes, but they probably taught us a lot about ourselves and set the platform for the rest of the season.

“We’re playing some really good rugby, have a great group of players and staff, so the challenge now is to continue that to the end of the season.”