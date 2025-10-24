Australia boss Kevin Walters hits out at ‘very strange’ Super League rule

AUSTRALIA head coach Kevin Walters has hit out at Super League’s “very strange” green card rule.

Ahead of the Ashes Test series which begins this weekend at Wembley Stadium, Walters was asked about the mixture of rules that will be enforced.

The NRL and Super League enforcing different interpretations for things such as more leniency around the ruck.

Meanwhile the green card – introduced in Super League in a bid to stop players ‘milking’ contact – will not be used.

And that is something that Walters is thankful for.

“They are not using the green card, we have a few boys happy they are not using the green card, you know who they are boys,” Walters said on Big Sports Breakfast.

“I think that’s a very strange rule that the RFL use over here, trying to call someone out for faking it.

“Fortunately, that rule has been removed from the conversations, and that’s good news from the Aussies, because we have got a couple in there… no, I am not going to say that.

“Our players are very fair, above the board.”