Super League 2026 odds revealed by Betfred as promoted sides tipped to struggle

THE 2026 Super League odds have been revealed by main sponsor Betfred – and all three promoted sides are expected to struggle.

Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights all earned promotion to Super League via the IMG grading system (Bradford) or an independent panel (Toulouse and York), with Salford Red Devils being relegated to the Championship.

With all three sides recruiting high quality and retaining their best players, the trio are aiming to cause a few upsets in the top flight in 2026, but that’s not what Betfred is predicting with all three at 150/1 to win Super League.

Interestingly, the favourites to lift the Grand Final trophy at Old Trafford in 2026 are Wigan Warriors at 2/1, despite 5/2-placed Hull KR overcoming Matt Peet’s side earlier this month.

Leeds Rhinos are expected to continue their upwards trajectory with odds of 11/2, with St Helens not far behind at 13/2.

Leigh Leopards – who were narrowly beaten by Wigan in this year’s semi-finals – are at 12/1 alongside Warrington Wolves.

Hull FC are next in line at 16/1, Catalans Dragons at 25/1, Wakefield Trinity at 40/1, Huddersfield Giants at 66/1 and Castleford Tigers at 100/1.

Here are the odds in full:

Wigan Warriors – 2/1

Hull Kingston Rovers – 5/2

Leeds Rhinos – 11/2

St. Helens – 13/2

Warrington Wolves – 12/1

Leigh Leopards – 12/1

Hull FC – 16/1

Catalans Dragons – 25/1

Wakefield Trinity – 40/1

Huddersfield Giants – 66/1

Castleford Tigers – 100/1

Bradford Bulls – 150/1

York Knights – 150/1

Toulouse Olympique – 150/1