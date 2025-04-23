Australian brothers aim for Rochdale Hornets impact after demise of Cornwall

ROCHDALE HORNETS have teamed Australian forward Elijah Simpson with his brother Darcy – and were encouraged when the former marked his debut with a try.

Elijah (above) opened the scoring in the 8-7 Good Friday home win over Swinton having made the move to the Crown Oil Arena following the demise of Cornwall.

He only arrived in the UK earlier this year, having been part of the Brothers side who won their third Cairns and District crown in as many years.

Backrower Darcy, who is due to link up with Rochdale this week, played 20 times for Cornwall last season and previously featured in the Queensland Cup for Brisbane Tigers.

Chairman Andy Mazey said: “Obviously it goes without saying that everyone at Rochdale Hornets was deeply saddened by Cornwall’s withdrawal from the Betfred League One competition earlier this month.

“This unfortunate development rendered several players available with immediate effect, and we therefore had to move quickly to beat off competition and get this double deal over the line.

“The timing for us was good, as (coach) Gary Thornton and I had been scouring the market for a backrower because we are light in this area.

“Darcy is a player Gary had expressed an interest in previously, largely due to his pedigree, having come through first-class systems over in Australia.

“Gary was also keen to add to his middle options, so it’s a timely double boost to the squad and Elijah, the elder of the brothers, is a real competitor and brings a wealth of experience.

“I’d like to go on record in thanking my fellow directors Carl Halstead and Jason Wilson for their support on this deal also.

“Between the three of us, we have provided the necessary finance, employment opportunities and accommodation to be able to relocate the lads to Rochdale.

“I’m certain our supporters will make them welcome and part of our Hornets family.”