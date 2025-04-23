Toulouse Olympique take part in major international fair over Easter

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are taking their fixture breaks seriously and using their time-outs wisely to build further foundations for Rugby League in France’s third-largest city.

Olympique had an Easter bye round, but were busy making their presence felt at the international Foire de Toulouse which dates back to 1786, with world business leaders gathering for a week of commerce and communication.

“It is so important to this city,” said club director of sport Cedric Garcia.

“We have to be a part of it and it gives us a massive platform for us to let the world know that Rugby League is alive and thriving here.”

Garcia admits non-participation in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup for financial reasons has a price to pay, adding: “It can be good to have a break, but the start of the season is really stop and go for us.

“We just try to deal with what we can control and use the time productively.

“On Good Friday we organised a barbecue for the players and their families and it was also the start of the Foire. As well as a stall each day, we have a sponsors’ dinner there on Wednesday.”