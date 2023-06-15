The latest on the future of St Helens star Konrad Hurrell as Paul Wellens gives update

THE recruitment and retention plans are in full force in Super League for 2024 and beyond as those out-of-contract stars look to secure their futures.

One of those is St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell who has been in instrumental form for the Merseyside club since joining ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

And the Tongan international enjoyed yet another stellar display as Saints put their local rivals Wigan Warriors to the sword on Friday night.

Following that game, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens spoke about Hurrell’s future and how both parties wanted to come to the same conclusion.

“We’re really keen to get that done and Konrad is as well,” Wellens said.

“It’s a no-brainer on our part and I think it’s a no-brainer on his.

“When we first signed Konrad Hurrell a couple of years ago, there was more than a few raised eyebrows.

“Kristian Woolf (Saints’ previous head coach) was really strong on the fact that this is a bloke who if we can get in our environment and get him enjoying his footy again then he can be a real asset to us.

“Everybody in the club has a lot of trust and faith in Kristian and his judgement on players and he’s got that one absolutely spot on and I’m really grateful that he did because I’m sat here now with Konrad Hurrell in my team.”

Saints now sit in fifth in the Super League table after leapfrogging Wigan following that big win at the weekend, just four points behind leaders Catalans Dragons.