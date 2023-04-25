Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke ‘worried’ about Castleford Tigers

SKY SPORTS pundit Phil Clarke has admitted that he is “worried” about Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers, who recently appointed Andy Last as their permanent head coach, have now lost eight from ten games to open the Super League season including a 12-7 defeat at home to Hull KR last Friday.

Castleford were 6-0 up at half-time but it should have been more with Last’s men wasteful as Rovers came out for the second-half in a more upbeat mood.

And Clarke has admitted that he is ‘worried’ about Castleford’s attack.

“What worries me about them is where they are going to score their points from,” Clarke said live on Sky Sports.

“After nine rounds last season they had scored 34 tries. After nine rounds they have scored just 16.

“There are many factors involved but one of the biggest I’d say is that Jake Trueman last year was involved in 10 tries and Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller, who replaced him, haven’t done that for a variety of reasons.

“Paul McShane doesn’t run as much as he used to it and isn’t as dangerous as he was in 2020 when he won the Man of Steel.

“Their attack doesn’t seem good enough.”

Castleford’s next game will see them take on the Leigh Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village following the international break.