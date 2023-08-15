Ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson subject to “lucrative” Super League offers as he opens up on future

FORMER St Helens prop Luke Thompson has been subject to “lucrative” Super League offers as the forward opens up on his future.

Thompson’s season looked done and dusted when he suffered a lisfranc injury during training back in February, but he took to the field over the weekend for the Bulldogs.

“I could never write the year off,” Thompson told the Daily Telegraph. “Not playing this year never entered my mind. All year I’ve been trying to get back as soon as I could. My main focus was to get back and help the lads.

“It has taken longer than I hoped but it’ll be good to get back out there.

“I was back in the gym a week after surgery. You can’t train on your feet but you can do other stuff. I kept sitting in the team video sessions because I had to keep footy on my mind.

“Because as soon as I was ready to come back I had to be ready to go. It took longer than expected but all the hard work is going to pay off.”

Thompson’s future has been well documented, with speculation dominating the headlines as a potential move to Super League or to a rival NRL club continues to be broached.