Groundbreaking radio coverage for Welsh Wheelchair League

RADIO coverage of three of the Wales Wheelchair Development League’s last five rounds of the 2025 season will be provided by Cymru Sport – breaking new ground for Welsh Rugby League, which has not previously enjoyed full live broadcasting of a domestic competition.

Online coverage will begin on Sunday 5 October from The Fitzone, University of South Wales in Treforest.

Cymru Sport will also cover the closing regular season fixtures, which will take place on Sunday 19 October at the Cwmbran Stadium, together with the Cwpan Sialens Cadair Olwyn on Saturday 1 November, which will be hosted by the Caerphilly Leisure Centre.