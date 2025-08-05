BARLA stalwart to step down as president

SPEN ALLISON is to step down as president of the British Amateur Rugby League Association.

The long-serving administrator, 85, who has held senior positions with BARLA for over three decades, wrote: “It is with great sadness that after 31 years, I will not be seeking re-election as president, having served in every position on the board of management.

“I will cherish my time on the BARLA board and the many friendships I have made during this period.

“Receiving life-membership in 1990, presented by Tom Keaveney MBE, was a milestone I will never forget.

“I will continue my involvement in the game as president of York Amateur Rugby League as a voluntary administrator.”

BARLA’s next annual general meeting is, he believes, scheduled for within the next two or three months.

Allison, meanwhile, has experienced some ill-health in recent years, which is a factor in his decision to withdraw from direct involvement with the association.

Steve Manning, BARLA’s vice-chair, advised League Express that a date has yet to be announced for the annual meeting.

He said: “Spen Allison was chair of the association for eight-and-a-half years, preceding current chair Sue Taylor.

“He has also served in every management position of the York and District RL, and has won many awards during his tenure.”

Manning added: “His most noteworthy accolades, in addition to his BARLA life-membership, include the occasion in 2007 when, at the prestigious All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group dinner at the House of Lords, he received the committee’s merit award, becoming the first man from the amateur sector to win the accolade in its 17-year history.

Taylor said: “It came as big shock when Spen informed me that he will not be standing for re-election.

“A stalwart of the amateur game, he has been involved in every management position within BARLA and the York & District RL, and is proud of his club York Acorn.

“He has been, and still is, a great ambassador of the amateur game and I am sure he will continue to pass on his knowledge, experience and advice to those new to the game whenever called upon.”