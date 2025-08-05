England boss on Origin game, Wigan Warriors’ success and captain’s injury

ENGLAND coach Stuart Barrow believes “superstars of the future” were on show in Women’s Origin – and promised not to take any risks with captain Jodie Cunningham’s fitness.

Lancashire secured a 50-8 triumph over Yorkshire at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park – despite missing injured Cunningham.

England take on Wales at Neath on Saturday, with Cunningham named in the 20-player squad alongside eight potential debutants who featured in the Origin game.

Barrow told League Express: “The scoreboard looks a bit one-sided but I thought it was a really fierce battle, especially in the middle of the field, and there were glimpses of superstars of the future maybe with some of the individual tries.

“It has given me some selection headaches looking at the Wales match, but that’s what it was designed for.

“Probably playing it the week before an international isn’t the favourite time, but that’s where the gap is in the season.

“But to get the best versus the best more often will give us an opportunity to look at them in different environments to help the England selection process.

“The player pool is growing all the time, the depth in the game is growing all the time, there are a lot of youngsters coming through and we balance that with senior players who have been around a long time.”

Seven of Lancashire’s nine tries came from Wigan players, including two apiece for Grace Banks and Eva Hunter, plus one each for Anna Davies, Molly Jones and Isabel Rowe.

That helped reflect Wigan becoming a growing force in women’s Rugby League in recent times under Denis Betts’ leadership.

Barrow added: “A lot of youngsters came into Wigan at the same time and they’ve come through the system together.

“Under Denis’ tutorship they are forming formidable combinations all over the field as well. It’s exciting that they could bring that into Origin.”

Wigan is where England training will be held on Thursday night before the team travel for the Wales match.

Cunningham was on Sky punditry duty this weekend and, discussing her absence, Barrow said: “During Origin training, she felt a little bit of a niggle in the back of her hamstring so it was a precaution to pull her out.

“We’ll monitor her over the week and see if she’s available for Wales. Fingers crossed, hopefully. The medical staff and myself feel she’s got a good chance but we’ll watch it really closely. We won’t take any risks.”