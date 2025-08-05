Goole Vikings reflect on a mixed homecoming

IT WAS a mixed homecoming for GOOLE VIKINGS as they made their long-awaited return to the Victoria Pleasure Grounds recently.

After having their return home following pitch re-development works delayed by two games, they finally got to play in front of their home fans against Rochdale, only to be humbled 50-0 – a stark contrast to their form going in to the game, that had seen them win four in a row.

While things on the pitch didn’t go as planned, the club did register a season-high attendance of 712. It was their first home game in Goole since March.

Coach Scott Taylor told the club’s official website: “We are gutted with the performance – it just wasn’t good enough and it certainly wasn’t the way we wanted to mark our return home. The lads know that we were way off our usual standards and we’re not going to dress it up any other way.

“This was always going to be a year of development and learning about the players, about us as a team and the club – and there is just as much to take from a game like that, as there is racking up the wins.

“We need to look each other in the eye and be honest and accountable to each other, we know we are better than what we delivered and we know what is required to put it right – that crowd deserved better.

“To get over 700 people in just shows how far we’ve come in a short space of time. I can’t thank the supporters enough. The atmosphere before kick-off was class. You could feel how much it meant to people to have us back, that buzz was there with so many new faces.

“We know the ground isn’t perfect yet, we’re making the best of it, but it certainly gives you a taste of what is to come – that’s why we are so disappointed that the performance didn’t match that.

“We’re building something here, and days like that – even when the result goes against you – show the passion and the backing we’ve got from this town and this community.

“We’ve got full belief in this group and what we’re trying to build as a club, with our community behind us.

“We’ll regroup and be better for it – and we’ll make sure we give our fans some performances they can be proud of before the end of the season.”

With the new 3G pitch now in place, attention will turn to the further development work at the ground, which will include a new two-storey pavilion, modern changing facilities and conference and hospitality suites.