Barrow Raiders bolster forward pack

BARROW RAIDERS have added more options to their pack with the arrival of forward Fern Henderson.

The 31-year-old native of the town previously played for Barrow Island Ladies a decade ago, when injury put a halt to her playing career.

She also played rugby union while at school, during which time she crossed paths with many of the Raiders’ current squad members.

“It’s great to bring in another local player,” said coach Amanda Wilkinson.

“I’m looking forward to see what Fern can bring to the forward pack.”