Huddersfield Giants sign another Super League winner

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have added further Super League-winning experience to their squad with the signing of Liv Gale from York Valkyrie.

The experienced halfback was part of the York squad that won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, before an ACL knee injury sustained towards the end of that latter campaign ruled her out of the whole of last season.

The 22-year-old initially re-signed for York on a two-year deal, but will instead make her return from injury with the Giants, alongside former Valkyrie team-mates Georgia Cussons (was Taylor) and Sade Rihari, who have also joined in the off-season.

“I’m excited to be joining Huddersfield Giants and to be apart of what the girls and club are building,” said Gale.

“It’s a new challenge for me, with fresh goals to push towards and standards to rise too. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth, developing my game even further and playing apart in something special this season.”

Giants head coach Nathan Graham said: “Olivia comes to us from York and has a wealth of experience for a young person.

“She is keen to learn and conducts herself very professionally around training, be it gym or field.

“As a half she has fitted in well and enables us to have options in that position. I know Olivia feels she has a point to prove and I’m delighted to be helping her on her journey.”