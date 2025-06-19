Salford Red Devils snap up third signing in two days with former Newcastle Knights hooker

HUNSLET’S Kobe Rugless has joined the Reds from Hunslet RLFC on a two-week loan.

The hooker joins Warrington Wolves duo, Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead as the third loan addition ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Super League clash with Hull FC.

Rugless began his career in the junior ranks of Sydney Roosters before making 35 appearances in Australia’s second-grade competition for Norths Bears and the Newcastle Knights.

Moving onto New South Wales Cup outfit, Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, his performances earned him a pre-season appearance with Manly.

Kobe’s dad, Troy has also played on these shores before; plying his trade down South with the London Broncos, making 15 appearances in 1993/94.

On making a loan switch to the Red Devils, Rugless has said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity that this club and the coaches are giving me to come to such a prestigious club over here in the UK.

“I am super excited to get into training and meet all the squad and staff.”