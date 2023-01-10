Barrow Raiders fend off Super League interest to sign replacement for St Helens recruit Tee Ritson

BARROW RAIDERS have found their replacement for St Helens’ new signing Tee Ritson by fending off Championship and Super League interest for prolific Whitehaven winger Andrew Bulman.

Prolific try scorer Bulman joined Haven ahead of the 2019 season and went on to register an impressive 45 tries in 67 appearances for the club and has now signed a one-year deal with their Cumbrian rivals Barrow.

He holds the joint record for the most tries scored for Whitehaven in a single match, after crossing six times against Wigan St Patricks in the Betfred Challenge Cup, in what was just his third professional game.

Following his departure from Haven last month, the Raiders have moved quickly to secure the 23-year-old’s services for the 2023 season.

Commenting on the move, Bulman said: “I’ve needed a bit of a change, and whenever you come here, there’s always a big crowd. Barrow finished in the top four last season, and having spoken to a few people around the place, one of the key reasons for me joining is the ambition of the club. They want to be at the top of the table.

“Given the opportunity, I can score tries. I’ll only score more with the way that Barrow plays rugby. They throw the ball around a lot and like to get the ball to the edges, and that’s quite promising for me.”

Barrow Raiders chairman Steve Neale said: “We are absolutely delighted with the acquisition of Andrew Bulman, and our patience has been rewarded by picking up such a quality player so late in the day.

“He will be the perfect replacement for Tee Ritson and I’m sure the Barrow public will quickly take him to their hearts.

“We are now pretty much spent up in terms of budget, but we feel we have put together a quality squad that will be more than competitive in what promises to be a challenging Championship season.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “Andrew is a proven try scorer at Championship level and is still only a young man.

“He was outstanding in the Cumbria match against international opposition, and when his agent approached us to say he was available, of course we were immediately interested in signing him.

“Despite interest from other clubs including Super League, it was very satisfying to get him to come to Barrow. We all look forward to seeing him play and helping him improve as a player.

“His style of play is sure to be a big hit with the fans.”