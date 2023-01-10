Ex-Sydney Roosters star explains Super League switch

FOR a number of NRL stars that make the move to Super League, the whole new culture can be a little daunting.

The cold weather, in particular, is often a bugbear of new recruits, but, if stars choose to sign for the Catalans Dragons, then there is also the language barrier to consider.

For Catalans’ new signing, Adam Keighran, who made 17 appearances for the Sydney Roosters over a two-year spell, it’s a ‘different’ experience, but one which he is loving.

“It’s different, I’m loving it at the moment. Going to the supermarket and things like that is a challenge but when I’m at the club it’s good,” Keighran told the Catalans website.

“All the boys are very welcoming and they adapt to my English which is good. I’m still learning French and it’s a cool language to learn but I will probably be fluent in a couple of months, hopefully.”

The Stade Gilbert Brutus has been a happy hunting ground in recent years for recruits for the NRL, with the likes of Sam Kasiano, James Maloney, and Dean Whare enjoying fruitful spells there.

For Keighran, the way in which head coach Steve McNamara expressed his ambition for the Dragons is what convinced the centre to join.

“Speaking to the coach, Steve, the way he spoke about the club and where they’re heading, it really excited myself and I think the style of play that the Dragons play excited me and it is something that I wanted to be a part of,” Keighran continued.

“To win a premiership is the goal of every team but the passion that they speak about it here is really strong and that’s why I did join.”