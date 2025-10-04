Barrow Raiders have versatile Luke Broadbent on board to 2028

BARROW RAIDERS have retained versatile back Luke Broadbent for three more years, with coach Paul Crarey’s presence key to the 22-year-old’s decision to commit to his hometown club until 2028.

The seasoned supremo has been guiding Broadbent since signing bringing him back from Warrington Wolves three years ago, since when he has played 74 times, at fullback, winger and centre, scoring 25 tries.

The son of former Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, Whitehaven and Barrow fullback Gary Broadbent, he played in the juniors at Walney Island, and came through Barrow’s old JETS (Junior Education Training Scheme) programme before joining Warrington’s development system.

Broadbent earned England honours at youth level, and while unable to break into Warrington’s first team, played on loan at Whitehaven and Workington Town in 2022 before Barrow snapped up him.

He was a regular as Barrow pushed for a play-off berth before ending up ninth this year, and explained: “Cresta (Crarey) is the main part of me being convinced to stay.

“He’s shown faith in me since I first came to the club, and now it’s time for me to repay his trust.

“I honestly believe that if we fix up in a few areas that let us down this year, there’s a chance we can mount a serious challenge for top spot next year.”

Crarey added: “Luke has improved season on season and is now an established member of the team. He has a terrific work rate, both in attack and defence.

“He is proof that at this club, we are more than capable of producing our own talent.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “Luke has become a mainstay, which is why it is great news he has agreed to remain here.

“He is a hungry young player who is always keen to learn and develop his game, having first become involved with the club at a young age.”