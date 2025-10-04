WSL Grand Final records and Wigan Warriors v St Helens stats

BETFRED WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE – GRAND FINAL
WIGAN WARRIORS v ST HELENS
(Sunday, 5.30pm, at The Brick Community Stadium)
Wigan – Previous Grand Finals:
2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16) (at Manchester Regional Arena)
St Helens – Previous Grand Finals:
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8) (at Totally Wicked Stadium)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0) (at Headingley)
Previous Final meetings:
(Wigan won 1, St Helens won 0)
Challenge Cup Final
2025 St Helens 6 Wigan 42 (at Wembley Stadium)
Last ten meetings:
St Helens 20 Wigan 24 (SLR13, 5/9/25)
Wigan 22, St Helens 22 (SLR6, 29/6/25)
St Helens 6, Wigan 42 (CCF, 7/6/25)
(at Wembley Stadium)
St Helens 18, Wigan 4 (SL-SF, 22/9/24)
Wigan 12, St Helens 16 (SLR8, 12/7/24)
St Helens 24, Wigan 8 (SLR5, 31/5/24)
Wigan 4, St Helens 12 (SL-G1, 6/8/23)
St Helens 26, Wigan 4 (SL-G1, 11/6/23)
Wigan 4, St Helens 56 (SL-G1, 28/8/22)
St Helens 44, Wigan 0 (SL-G1, 15/5/22)
Previous Women’s Super League Grand Finals:
2024 St Helens (1st) 8, York Valkyrie (3rd) 18
(at Totally Wicked Stadium) (Attendance: 4,813)
2023 York Valkyrie (1st) 16, Leeds Rhinos (3rd) 6
(at LNER Community Stadium) (Attendance: 4,547)
2022 Leeds Rhinos (3rd) 12, York City Knights (1st) 4
(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens) (Attendance: 2,151)
2021 St Helens (1st) 28, Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 0
(at Headingley) (Attendance: 4,235)
2019 Leeds Rhinos 20 (3rd), Castleford Tigers (1st) 12
(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens) (Attendance: 1,673)
2018 Wigan Warriors (2nd) 18, Leeds Rhinos (1st) 16
(at Manchester Regional Arena) (Attendance: 1,189)
2017 Bradford Bulls (1st) 36, Featherstone Rovers (3rd) 6
(at Manchester Regional Arena) (Attendance: N/A)
WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL RECORDS
Most wins
2 wins in 5 finals by Leeds Rhinos (also most finals)
2 wins in 3 finals by York Valkyrie
Highest score
Bradford Bulls 36 Featherstone Rovers 6 (2017) (also widest margin)
Most tries by a team
7 Bradford Bulls (v Featherstone Rovers, 36-6) (2017)
Most points by a losing team
Leeds Rhinos 16 Wigan Warriors 18 (2018)
Most tries by a player
3 Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors) in the 18-16 defeat of Leeds Rhinos in 2018
Most goals by a player
4 Claire Garner (Bradford Bulls) in the 36-6 defeat of Featherstone Rovers in 2017
Most points by a player
12 Rachel Thompson (three tries) in Wigan Warriors’ 18-16 defeat of Leeds Rhinos in 2018
12 Claire Garner (one try, four goals) in Bradford Bulls’ 36-6 defeat of Featherstone Rovers in 2017
Wigan Warriors – Women’s Super League Grand Final appearances
Holly Speakman
2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16)
Rachel Thompson
2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16)
Megan Williams
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8) *
* for St Helens
Georgia Wilson
2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16)
Wigan have used 26 players in this season’s Women’s Super League campaign, with Eva Hunter and Isabel Rowe playing in all 14 of the Warriors’ regular season and play-off games.
St Helens – Women’s Super League Grand Final appearances
Leah Burke
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Caitlin Casey
2023 Lost (v York, 16-6) *
* for Leeds
Chantelle Crowl
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Jodie Cunningham
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Faye Gaskin
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
Zoe Harris
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Phoebe Hook
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
Shona Hoyle
2019 Lost (v Leeds, 20-12) *
* for Castleford
2017 Won (v Featherstone, 36-6) **
** for Bradford
Katie Mottershead
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
Rebecca Rotheram
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Emily Rudge
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Beri Salihi
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
Darcy Stott
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
Vicky Whitfield
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Naomi Williams
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
Rachael Woosey
2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)
2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)
St Helens have used 26 players in this season’s Women’s Super League campaign, with none playing in all 14 of Saints’ regular season and play-off games.