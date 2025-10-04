WSL Grand Final records and Wigan Warriors v St Helens stats

BETFRED WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE – GRAND FINAL

WIGAN WARRIORS v ST HELENS

(Sunday, 5.30pm, at The Brick Community Stadium)

Wigan – Previous Grand Finals:

2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16) (at Manchester Regional Arena)

St Helens – Previous Grand Finals:

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8) (at Totally Wicked Stadium)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0) (at Headingley)

Previous Final meetings:

(Wigan won 1, St Helens won 0)

Challenge Cup Final

2025 St Helens 6 Wigan 42 (at Wembley Stadium)

Last ten meetings:

St Helens 20 Wigan 24 (SLR13, 5/9/25)

Wigan 22, St Helens 22 (SLR6, 29/6/25)

St Helens 6, Wigan 42 (CCF, 7/6/25)

(at Wembley Stadium)

St Helens 18, Wigan 4 (SL-SF, 22/9/24)

Wigan 12, St Helens 16 (SLR8, 12/7/24)

St Helens 24, Wigan 8 (SLR5, 31/5/24)

Wigan 4, St Helens 12 (SL-G1, 6/8/23)

St Helens 26, Wigan 4 (SL-G1, 11/6/23)

Wigan 4, St Helens 56 (SL-G1, 28/8/22)

St Helens 44, Wigan 0 (SL-G1, 15/5/22)

Previous Women’s Super League Grand Finals:

2024 St Helens (1st) 8, York Valkyrie (3rd) 18

(at Totally Wicked Stadium) (Attendance: 4,813)

2023 York Valkyrie (1st) 16, Leeds Rhinos (3rd) 6

(at LNER Community Stadium) (Attendance: 4,547)

2022 Leeds Rhinos (3rd) 12, York City Knights (1st) 4

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens) (Attendance: 2,151)

2021 St Helens (1st) 28, Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 0

(at Headingley) (Attendance: 4,235)

2019 Leeds Rhinos 20 (3rd), Castleford Tigers (1st) 12

(at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens) (Attendance: 1,673)

2018 Wigan Warriors (2nd) 18, Leeds Rhinos (1st) 16

(at Manchester Regional Arena) (Attendance: 1,189)

2017 Bradford Bulls (1st) 36, Featherstone Rovers (3rd) 6

(at Manchester Regional Arena) (Attendance: N/A)

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL RECORDS

Most wins

2 wins in 5 finals by Leeds Rhinos (also most finals)

2 wins in 3 finals by York Valkyrie

Highest score

Bradford Bulls 36 Featherstone Rovers 6 (2017) (also widest margin)

Most tries by a team

7 Bradford Bulls (v Featherstone Rovers, 36-6) (2017)

Most points by a losing team

Leeds Rhinos 16 Wigan Warriors 18 (2018)

Most tries by a player

3 Rachel Thompson (Wigan Warriors) in the 18-16 defeat of Leeds Rhinos in 2018

Most goals by a player

4 Claire Garner (Bradford Bulls) in the 36-6 defeat of Featherstone Rovers in 2017

Most points by a player

12 Rachel Thompson (three tries) in Wigan Warriors’ 18-16 defeat of Leeds Rhinos in 2018

12 Claire Garner (one try, four goals) in Bradford Bulls’ 36-6 defeat of Featherstone Rovers in 2017

Wigan Warriors – Women’s Super League Grand Final appearances

Holly Speakman

2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16)

Rachel Thompson

2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16)

Megan Williams

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8) *

* for St Helens

Georgia Wilson

2018 Won (v Leeds, 18-16)

Wigan have used 26 players in this season’s Women’s Super League campaign, with Eva Hunter and Isabel Rowe playing in all 14 of the Warriors’ regular season and play-off games.

St Helens – Women’s Super League Grand Final appearances

Leah Burke

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Caitlin Casey

2023 Lost (v York, 16-6) *

* for Leeds

Chantelle Crowl

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Jodie Cunningham

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Faye Gaskin

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

Zoe Harris

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Phoebe Hook

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

Shona Hoyle

2019 Lost (v Leeds, 20-12) *

* for Castleford

2017 Won (v Featherstone, 36-6) **

** for Bradford

Katie Mottershead

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

Rebecca Rotheram

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Emily Rudge

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Beri Salihi

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

Darcy Stott

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

Vicky Whitfield

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Naomi Williams

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

Rachael Woosey

2024 Lost (v York, 18-8)

2021 Won (v Leeds, 28-0)

St Helens have used 26 players in this season’s Women’s Super League campaign, with none playing in all 14 of Saints’ regular season and play-off games.