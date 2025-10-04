Doncaster ‘need to be better’ says Reece Lyne

DONCASTER skipper Reece Lyne has pledged hard work in pre-season to ensure the squad are as well prepared as possible to make a stronger push for success – whatever the division.

The former Wakefield and England centre was hugely disappointed not to reach this year’s second-tier play-offs, with defeats in each of the last six games meaning Richard Horne’s side slipped out of the top six, eventually finishing eighth for the second season running.

“We need to be better,” said the 32-year-old, who signed a three-year Dons deal on joining the club in the wake of their promotion from League One in 2023.

“We targeted the play-offs and didn’t make them, so we have to be honest and open with each other about why we didn’t and where we can improve, and I know the rest of the lads feel that way too.”

While Doncaster are among those clubs who have applied for a Super League spot, it seems more likely they will be in the new expanded Championship, which is to merge with League One, with the exact fixture format to be confirmed.

Lyne added: “That will take care of itself, we just have to be ready to go at it in pre-season and make sure we are as as prepared as we can be to try and cement this club as a real contender.”

While experienced duo Josh Bowden and Craig Hall are both leaving the club along with Andrew Gill and Ilikaya Mafi, Doncaster are being linked with experienced halfback Cory Aston, who has departed Sheffield.