Barrow Raiders keen to ‘kick on’ next season

BARROW RAIDERS centre Curtis Teare is confident Paul Crarey’s team can kick on next year after coming close to a first Championship play-off appearance since 2022.

Back then, the now 26-year-old was playing in that division for Whitehaven, having started that season, his first in the professional ranks, at Workington, who signed him from nearby amateur side Wath Brown Hornets.

Cumbria representative player Teare, whose prop-forward father Scott was at Whitehaven from 2006 to 2008, this year joined the ranks of those who have represented all three of Cumbria’s current professional clubs when Barrow brought him in on a twelve-month deal in the wake of Whitehaven’s relegation from the second tier.

He scored eleven tries in 23 outings overall, helping the Northern Competitions Stadium side finish ninth, having been in the top six until July (they ended up seven points adrift).

Teare also registered his 100th appearance at club level (there were 15 for Workington and 62 for Whitehaven) and earned a two-year contract extension.

Crarey, who has named him in his Cumbria squad for the clash with Nigeria at Barrow on Sunday, November 2 (2.00pm), explained: “Curtis has been a great asset to us.

“An explosive centre with size and pace, it’s great news he is staying here.

“We all feel Curtis has improved this year but has so much more in him, both as a try-scorer and a provider. His defence is rock-solid and we feel he can only get better.”

Teare added: “I feel the season went well for me personally and for the team as well.

“The coaching staff and the group as a whole convinced me that we can kick on next year and challenge higher in the division, and I want to play a part in that.”

Teare’s teammates Luke Broadbent, Andrew Bulman (the winger has just signed a one-year contract extension), Luke Cresswell, Finn McMillan, Shane Toal, Tom Walker and Brad Walker are also in the Cumbria squad.