St Helens have ‘moved on from Wembley’ as they plan new Grand Final script

CAITLIN CASEY insists Wembley is long forgotten as St Helens hope to make the Grand Final very different to the Challenge Cup showpiece.

Saints’ four-year hold on the latter prize was emphatically ended by Wigan Warriors’ dazzling 42-6 victory in June.

They also handed the League Leaders’ Shield over to their local rivals at the beginning of September with a last-gasp, 20-24 home defeat.

But that performance, plus the 22-22 draw only three weeks after the Challenge Cup massacre, suggests St Helens have a better grasp of Wigan.

Casey is certainly hoping so as she bids to end her first year as a Saint, following a move from Leeds Rhinos last winter, as a league champion.

“It’s something we set out to do at the start of the year,” explained the versatile pivot.

“Unfortunately we’ve fallen short at a couple of hurdles but we still have a Grand Final to go for and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster (season), it’s been up and down. We’ve been at the highs and we’ve had the low of losing at Wembley.

“The group has come together and worked hard for each other. We’ve adapted to the new players who came in like myself. We’ve been figuring out what works best for the team.

“Wembley hurt us a lot, but it’s how you learn from it. We’ve moved on from it. We know what we need to do and where we need to go. That wasn’t a true reflection of a Saints side, especially the one we’ve got now.

“The other two rounds we’ve had, we drew at Robin Park and then at the Totally Wicked they pinched it in the last five minutes. It’s going to be a class game in the Grand Final. These are the games you want to play in.”