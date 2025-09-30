Ireland double-header among five internationals this weekend

OCTOBER is blasting off with a busy international programme, in both the men’s and women’s games, including two double-headers.

David Butler, the International Rugby League’s Head of Membership & Competitions, told League Express: “There have already been ten senior international matches played globally this year across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair games, with several youth internationals also played.

“The five games being played this weekend mark the first of an international season which will eventually see a further 50 senior international matches played before the end of the year, which include competitions such as the IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series, the IRL Rugby League World Cup 2026 Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere Qualifiers, the England v Australia Ashes Series, the European Championships B, C and D and the Pacific Championships alongside a host of bilaterally arranged fixtures for men, women and wheelchair taking place across four continents.”

He concluded: “It’s fantastic to see so many games taking place and demonstrating the appetite for the international game.”

The weekend’ programme of senior international friendlies (all games on Saturday 4 October, with local times shown) is:

Italy v Lebanon (Women) at the Lidcombe Oval, Sydney, Australia (1.00pm)

Italy v Lebanon (Men) at the Lidcombe Oval, Sydney, Australia (3.00pm)

Nigeria v Ghana (Women) at Rugby School, Lagos, Nigeria (2.00pm)

Netherlands v Ireland (Women) at RC The Bassets, Sassenheim, Netherlands (2.00pm)

Netherlands v Ireland (Men) at RC The Bassets, Sassenheim, Netherlands (4.30pm)