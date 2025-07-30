Barrow Raiders monitor pair ahead of vital period

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey is monitoring Ryan Johnston and James Greenwood as he approaches a spell of games that are vital for his side’s bid to make the play-offs.

Halfback Johnston and second rower Greenwood picked up calf and knee injuries respectively early in the 26-12 defeat at York.

Barrow lost 34-14 at home to Toulouse on Saturday, and after making the long trip to London Broncos on Sunday, head to Oldham.

“They are all difficult matches, and with players out, we are putting square pegs in round holes sometimes, but we’ll keep going,” said Crarey.

“The boys are putting a big effort in, but we need to be a bit smarter to manage games a bit more.

“Against York, we coughed the ball up too easily in yardage. That sucked the life out of us, and the injuries to Johno and James limited our options with the substitutes.

“At times, we were too close to the ruck, got picked up by markers, didn’t kick the ball long and tried to force our way out, which got us into trouble.”