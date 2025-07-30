Halifax Panthers stalwart proud to reach special landmark

HALIFAX PANTHERS winger James Saltonstall is proud to have topped 250 appearances for his hometown club.

The Italy international and former Warrington Academy player was signed ahead of the 2015 season and reached the landmark, scoring a try, as Kyle Eastmond’s side won 18-16 at Batley.

The 31-year-old, who is in his testimonial year, was back in action in Friday’s 19-12 defeat by York in the third of five Halifax games being played at Bradford due to the installation of a new pitch at The Shay.

With the Panthers having an away match against the Bulls on Friday, they are in a run of four consecutive games at the historic venue, with ‘home’ outings against Sheffield and Hunslet to follow.

Saltonstall had a loan spell at Bradford from Warrington in early 2014, but featured in pre-season matches only.

Later that year he was farmed out to York, then in the third tier, and crossed nine times in 18 outings.

He made a two-try Halifax debut in the 44-16 win at Whitehaven in February 2015 and has this term chalked up eleven in appearances.

“I’m a Halifax lad, so to have played so many times for this club is special,” he said.

“It was great to be able to mark 250 matches with a try and more importantly, a win.”