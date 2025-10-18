Batley Bulldogs stalwart Dane Manning to play another year

BATLEY BULLDOGS forward Dane Manning has signed a new deal to play for a tenth successive year at the club.

The stalwart will turn 37 in April but continues to be a pillar of Batley’s side.

He first played there in 2011 and returned ahead of the 2017 season after five years with Halifax.

In total he has played 244 times for the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium club, scoring 59 tries.

Manning, who began his career with Leeds Rhinos before a spell at Featherstone Rovers, is also only three matches away from reaching the milestone of 400 career appearances.

He featured 20 times last season – missing eight games through suspension for his part in a brawl during March’s 1895 Cup defeat to Bradford Bulls – as Batley finished 12th out of 13 clubs in the Championship.

Fellow experienced troops James Brown, Luke Blake and Elliot Kear have all left the Bulldogs ahead of James Ford’s arrival as head coach, with Brandon Moore expected to do the same.