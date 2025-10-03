Batley Bulldogs hand leading amateur coach Paul Couch professional opportunity

BATLEY BULLDOGS have appointed one of the amateur game’s most respected coaches as assistant to incoming James Ford.

Paul Couch has built a big reputation through his work with Castleford team Lock Lane (where he also played) and in the England Community Lions set-up.

He assisted current Widnes Vikings coach Allan Coleman with the Lions’ Under 19 side before taking charge of the Under 23s, then in 2022, the open-age team.

A year ago, Couch led the Community Lions on a successful tour Down Under, where a Test series against Western Australia was won 2-0.

In 2022, his Lock Lane side were 22-12 winners at Oldham in a Challenge Cup second-round tie.

“Paul has built a fantastic reputation in the amateur ranks and he is eager to step up and continue his development,” said the Bulldogs in a statement.

Couch said: “I’m excited to be joining Batley. I’m really looking forward to working with Fordy and getting to know all the lads.”

Former York coach Ford is stepping back into the game at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium after leaving Featherstone in February.

He succeeds John Kear, who returned to Batley for a second coaching stint after Mark Moxon stepped down in June.