Midlands Hurricanes capture ex-Super League star

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have signed Ireland international and former Super League forward Oliver Roberts on a two-year contract.

Roberts made 111 top-flight appearances in total with Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants, plus a loan spell at Salford Red Devils.

After leaving Huddersfield in 2022 for a brief stint with Newcastle Thunder, he has spent the past three seasons with Sheffield Eagles.

The 30-year-old is the second Sheffield man to make the switch south after Danny Craven, and Midlands’ fourth new signing for 2026 alongside Lewis Else and Cian Tyrer.

Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning, who worked with Roberts at Bradford, said: “He has turned down lucrative opportunities from elsewhere to become a Cane for the next two years.

“Oliver is an Ireland and England Knights international, which is a great coup for our club.

“Having known him for a number of years I’m confident he will bring great experience to our group and add to the high standards we are already setting at the club.

“With Roberts equally at home in the back row or the middle and armed with a strong no-nonsense approach, I’m sure the Canes faithful will have another fan favourite on their hands.”