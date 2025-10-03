Two more Keighley Cougars retentions

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have secured vice-captain Dan Parker on a new two-year deal.

And fellow forward Jordan Schofield has also signed for 2026 as coach Alan Kilshaw keeps two important players at Cougar Park.

Parker’s new deal will take him to ten years at the club, having scored 31 tries in 132 appearances since joining in 2018, while Schofield has signed for a third season.

The only way is up for Keighley in a merged Championship after finishing ninth in League One this year.

Parker said: “This season was a disappointment, but knowing the group that we’ve got and the change of direction the club have taken with the new coaching staff, there are better things to come from us.”