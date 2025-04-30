Hull FC forward makes loan move until the end of the 2025 season

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed Zach Jebson from Hull FC on loan until the end of the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old, who made his Super League debut for Hull FC in 2023, joins the Vikings with immediate effect.

Originally from Hornsea, Jebson came through the Hull FC academy system, having previously played rugby union in his younger years before switching codes.

He made his first-team debut for the Black and Whites against St Helens in July 2023, going on to make 11 Super League appearances, scoring one try.

Vikings’ head coach Scott Taylor commented: “We are really pleased to bring Zach into the club – he’s a great fit for us.

“He’s a really good lad, has a fantastic work ethic, and is eager to learn and develop his game.

“Zach has acquitted himself really well at Hull FC, but I think he’s another example of where a change in environment, and the challenge of playing first-team rugby week in, week out, will really help him continue to grow as a player.”

Taylor continued: “He’s a fit, athletic back row forward who can move into the front row or even out wide into the centres if needed. That versatility is a big asset for us, and I’m genuinely excited to see how he goes at this level with us.”