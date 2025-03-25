Batley Bulldogs reward fringe players amid injury crisis

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Mark Moxon is refocusing on the league, having used a pile-up of injuries as one of the reasons to run the rule over a number of fringe players in the Challenge Cup.

While Dane Manning is serving a lengthy suspension, which still has six matches to run after his actions in a brawl during the 1895 Cup first-round defeat by Bradford, fellow forwards Luke Cooper, Brandon Moore and Lucas Walshaw were all unavailable for the 62-4 Challenge Cup fourth-round defeat at Leigh.

Centre or second rower Joe Arundel wasn’t risked due to a calf niggle, with Moxon giving only second run-outs of the season to former amateur players, centre Alfie Dean, signed from Kippax, prop Paul Chitakunye, the ex-Shaw Cross man, and second rower Kieren Hepworth, recruited from Dewsbury Moor.

Luca Atkinson, the backrower brought in from Huddersfield’s development ranks, played his first senior game, as did on-loan Warrington forward Sam Marshall (on-loan Bradford prop Elliot Peposhi also figured).

Meanwhile seasoned frontrower Michael Ward made a rare start (as opposed to coming off the bench).

“It was good to reward some of the lads who hadn’t featured much since the Championship started,” said Moxon.

“They have worked hard since the start of pre-season, and the way they have accepted not being selected in the first part of the league season has been exemplary.”

Moxon added: “We did well to get so far in the Challenge Cup, and hopefully it will be beneficial to the club in terms of the finances, but the Championship is the biggest thing for us.”