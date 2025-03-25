Swinton Lions hit back at suggestions women’s team are taking resources away from men

SWINTON LIONS have responded to criticism that their women’s team are diverting financial resources from the men.

The Lions have introduced a new club brand and vision over the close-season, which has included a noticeable push for their women’s team, the Lionesses.

However, the club’s board have felt the need to react to social-media comments criticising the approach.

In the statement, the Lions said: “From a sporting perspective the Swinton Lions men’s team is at the forefront of our ambition and resources and shall always remain so.

“The Swinton Lions men’s team drive the overwhelming majority of our commercial activity, in terms of matchday admission, season tickets, director input, and the various forms of sponsorship.

“We continue to look for ways to drive commercial revenue, to enable us to field the strongest possible team, and to secure our future.

“The Lions are of course central to our heritage and identity, and our outlook and ambition in this respect has never changed.

“It is true that we have suffered a relegation, and this has absolutely necessitated a review of our squad spend, and yes inevitably we have had to reduce costs in some areas.

“We have recently released two players by mutual consent in Anthony Walker and Jordan Case, but neither were the subject of cost-cutting exercises. Both of our press releases at the time of their departures were 100 percent factual.

“Other comments recently seen on social-media channels have suggested that our Lionesses are diverting financial resources from the men’s team.

“This is something the club feel strongly about challenging, because it is simply not true. In fact the truth is the exact opposite. The emergence of our women’s team has given our club a profile with a far greater digital and commercial reach, which is fundamental to attracting investors and sponsors to both the club and our foundation.

“But most importantly our Lionesses are entirely self-funding. They have their own sponsors, and the smaller costs of running the women’s team are 100 percent manageable within the scope of the grant funding and sponsorship that they receive within their own right. Not one penny has been diverted from the Lions to the Lionesses.

“Indeed because of our genuine approach to the ‘One Club, One Vision’ strapline, the Lionesses have actually brought fresh commercial interest and income to the whole club that we would not otherwise have had.

“It is perfectly possible to drive the ambition of both the Lions and the Lionesses, without one being at the expense of the other.”

Walker and Case both recently left Swinton and have since signed for League One rivals North Wales Crusaders.