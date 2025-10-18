Sheffield Eagles seal deal with Midlands Hurricanes forward

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have signed Marcus Green on a permanent basis from Midlands Hurricanes.

Green first joined Sheffield on loan in July and played seven times under coach Craig Lingard.

The 22-year-old forward, who came through Bradford Bulls’ academy, has penned a two-year deal.

Lingard said: “I think last year was good for him to come in on loan and make that step up from League One.

“I think he’ll have really benefited from his loan last season, getting to understand how tough and physical the Championship is.

“Hopefully with the middles coming in and the ones that we’ve already got contracted for next year, he’ll be able to really learn from them and hopefully develop over the next two seasons.”

Green played four times for Bradford’s first team, gaining experience with loan spells at Midlands, Cornwall and Hunslet before leaving for the Hurricanes at the end of 2023.

His initial move to Sheffield was part of a loan swap deal with Lewis Peachey, who recently signed a two-year Eagles extension.

Midlands have also announced the departures of Ellis Hobson, Jake Sweeting, Matty Hanley, Liam Kirk, Brad Billsborough and Courage Mkuhlani.