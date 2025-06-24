Batley Bulldogs to take cautious approach to coaching role

BATLEY BULLDOGS chairman Kevin Nicholas says the club are likely to make a short-term coaching appointment as they wait for details of next year’s divisional and funding structure outside Super League.

The Championship team are adjusting to the resignation of Mark Moxon, who was in his second season since succeeding Craig Lingard.

The 44-year-old stood down after an eighth defeat in the twelve Championship games under his command this campaign.

His right-hand men Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye took charge for the 32-6 defeat at Bradford Bulls on Friday and are now preparing the squad for the home meeting with Sheffield Eagles – now coached by Lingard – on Sunday.

Batley then have a bye round, giving any new appointee chance to work with the squad ahead of the trip to Barrow on Sunday, July 13.

As things stand, Batley are striving to avoid a bottom-four finish and involvement in the ‘eights’ competition which will also feature the top four League One clubs to determine who will be in which section in 2026.

But Nicholas (pictured) pointed out: “There’s a lot of talk about potential changes to the competition structure and we’re still not sure of funding levels, and both those things have a bearing on our plans.

“In the light of that, our thinking is to make an appointment until the end of this season, then review things when there is more clarity about the future.

“We have a few irons in the fire, and in the meantime, we are happy for Jaymes and Ben to take charge against Sheffield.”

Moxon brought in Chapman and Kaye after losing the services of the Gibbons twins, David and Anthony, at the end of last season.

Chapman, 41, played for Halifax, Sheffield and London Skolars and had a spell as assistant coach at Dewsbury from January 2023 until March 2024.

Kaye, 36, is a former Batley player who came out of retirement to play three times at the tail-end of last season.

He previously represented Leeds, Harlequins (London Broncos), Featherstone and Halifax.