Hull KR halfback Danny Richardson makes loan move to Super League rivals

SALFORD RED DEVILS have added Hull KR halfback Danny Richardson to their squad on a two-week loan.

After making his debut in 2017, Richardson contributed massively to Saints’ League Leader’s Shield triumphs of 2018 and 2019. Forming a deadly partnership with Jonny Lomax, the pair were two of seven representatives from the ten-time Super League champions in the 2018 Dream Team.

Widnes-born Richardson went onto make over 50 appearances for Castleford Tigers and has most recently been part of the KR squad who won the Betfred Challenge Cup in 2025.

On his loan switch to the Club, Richardson said: “I’ve missed that game day feeling and the buzz of competing. Salford are in a battle right now, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get involved.

“I’ll give everything I’ve got to help the group.”