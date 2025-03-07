Batley Bulldogs veteran faces huge ban following viral punch-up against Bradford Bulls

Following the latest round of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Dane Manning (Batley Bulldogs) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade E Punching – Tribunal decision

Joe Tiara (Rochdale Hornets) – Opposition: Oldham – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Points in previous 12 months: 1

Morgan Punchard (Rochdale Hornets) – Opposition: Oldham – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Points in previous 12 months: 1

Sitakleki Akauola (Featherstone Rovers) – Opposition: Keighley Cougars – Grade B Head Contact – £125 Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Points in previous 12 months: 3

Greg Burns (Doncaster) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade B Late contact on passer – £125 Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Points in previous 12 months: 3