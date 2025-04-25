St Helens sign Deon Cross – and say they’ve paid ‘no transfer fee’ to Salford Red Devils

ST HELENS have signed Deon Cross from Salford Red Devils, and say they “have not paid a transfer fee” for the outside back.

He has penned a deal until the end of the 2027 season, several weeks after the club first made an approach.

Cross has not trained with Salford since St Helens made their interest known and his new club’s press release curiously does not refer to the Red Devils at all, seemingly suggesting a falling out between the clubs over the saga.

Saints do say that they have not agreed to any player leaving the club in exchange, amid previous reports that Ben Davies could move in the other direction.

The 28-year-old was born and raised in St Helens, and was a scholar at the club before taking a circuitous route to Super League via Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings.

“I’m really looking forward to pulling on that red vee and it feels quite surreal,” said Cross.

“It feels like a massive, full-circle moment – it’s crazy. I live in the town, this is my hometown club, all my family are big supporters, and they don’t have to be neutrals anymore!

“This is more than just a club for me, with all the history and the connections I have got between the club and my family.”

Cross’ signing is a big boost for St Helens, who have been beset by injuries in the backs this season with Kyle Feldt, Harry Robertson and Konrad Hurrell all currently sidelined.

“Deon is a great addition to come into our squad and a player I’ve admired for some time,” said head coach Paul Wellens.

“He is comfortable at centre or wing and gives us options on both sides of the field. He is an athletic player, quick, very competitive, and a top-quality person who will fit in really well with the rest of our team.”

Cross’ exit, meanwhile, is just the latest blow for crisis club Salford, who have also lost Marc Sneyd, Tim Lafai, Brad Singleton and Kallum Watkins since the season began amid financial issues and a reduced salary cap.