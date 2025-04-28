Bayley Liu keen to prove worth after long wait for Bradford Bulls recall

BRADFORD BULLS centre or second rower Bayley Liu wants to carry on proving his worth to coach Brian Noble after finally forcing his way back into the first-team frame following his switch from Sheffield.

The New-Zealand born Scotland international who featured in the 2022 World Cup, scored 20 tries in 58 outings for the South Yorkshire side, after earlier playing for Central Queensland Capras, West Wales Raiders and Dewsbury.

Noble was happy to bring the 28-year-old on board, saying: “We’ve had our eye on him, he has real utility value with a terrific offload and good feet for a big man.

“His arrival makes the squad look a whole lot healthier, and he will help us with the competition for places which we need throughout the season.”

Liu made a two-try Bradford debut in the 38-20 league win at Hunslet in February, and also appeared from the bench in the 26-16 Challenge Cup fourth-round defeat at Salford in March.

He was back in the side, this time as a centre in place of injured Kieran Gill, for the 12-8 Easter win at Halifax, and retained his berth as Bradford won 42-12 at Oldham on Friday.

Noble added: “We have a lot of good players, so whether Bayley has done enough to earn a starting berth in the long term is a separate topic, but he certainly played well enough at Halifax to get selected again against Oldham.”

Liu said: “I was waiting a while for a chance, so tried to make sure I did my job and added to the team.”