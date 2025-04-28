Tributes paid to Keighley Cougars stalwart following exit

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have paid tribute to long-serving backrower Josh Lynam after he asked to be released from his contract with immediate effect.

The one-club 32-year-old was the longest-serving player at the club and this was his 16th season with the Cougars, with a total of 159 appearances.

He said: “Due to my work away from rugby and my new daughter, I am unable to commit to the amount of training required to be fighting out of our tough spot in League One.

“I can’t speak highly enough of my experience at the club, from when I arrived, dealing with injuries and how they’ve handled my situation and contract termination.

“I’d like to thank the staff, players and supporters and wish the club nothing but the best.”

Lynam made his debut for his hometown club against Batley back in 2013, and this season has featured twice in the League One campaign.

He signed his first deal at the age of 16 back in 2010, and celebrated a testimonial year in 2021 (delayed due to the pandemic).

He was part of the side who won the 2022 League One title undefeated, having previously tasted silverware success as part of the team who won the 2016 iPro Sport Cup.

Keighley coach Alan Kilshaw said: “I have enjoyed working with Josh in the short time we’ve had together and I know this was a difficult decision for him to make.

“It’s understandable that Josh is struggling to balance work and family life. It’s important for part-time players to be happy in their personal lives and I respect Josh’s decision.”

Former teammates paid tribute on social media, and fans also thanked him for his service.

Those included Olly Pursglove, a former Keighley stalwart who played alongside Lynam during his first few years at the club.

He said: “Congratulations on a great career Josh Lynam, you always gave 100 percent for the shirt and teammates, and you can’t ask for much more than that, especially for your hometown club.”

Lewis Young added: “Congratulations on the career my mate. A pleasure sharing the field with you week, in week out.”

Kilshaw has added former Hunslet player Danny Burton to his coaching staff.