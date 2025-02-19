BBC and The Sportsman announce Challenge Cup Fourth Round broadcasting picks

BBC Sport will roll back the years to the famous 1985 Challenge Cup Final between Wigan and Hull FC with coverage of the Fourth Round tie between the teams on Saturday March 15.

The match will kick off at 5.45pm at the Brick Community Stadium, with coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The Sportsman will show another heavyweight tie between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, March 14 – kicking off at 8pm.

It will be the second consecutive year the teams have met in the last 16, with Leeds aiming for revenge for the defeat they suffered at AMT Headingley in 2024.

Dates for the other six Fourth Round ties will be confirmed by the clubs in the coming days.