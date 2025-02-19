Goole Vikings enter into first dual-registration partnership with Super League side

GOOLE VIKINGS have entered into their first dual-registration agreement as a professional side, linking up with Super League’s Hull KR.

The partnership will see Hull KR players made available for selection to the Vikings throughout the 2025 League One season.

It will provide another development route for players within East Yorkshire to earn professional playing opportunities, whilst local players within the Vikings system will also have the opportunity to play reserve grade matches with the Robins.

Players joining from Hull KR will bring Super League and Championship experience, helping to bolster the squad and contribute to the club’s ambitious plans.

Vikings head coach, Scott Taylor, said: “This is a good opportunity for both clubs, as we continue to build a strong and competitive squad, whilst further enhancing our commitment to seeing players progress within East Yorkshire.

“We have a good relationship with all the local clubs and this becomes an extension of that, giving us the opportunity to utilise Hull KR players when required, and also providing them with a competitive and professional environment in which they can develop their game away from the rigours of week in-week out Super League.

“We have a good squad at the Vikings and they will remain our priority, but this partnership will allow us to make quality additions to our group, as and when required, as we’ve seen with the impact of Lennie Ellis and Leo Tennison in recent weeks.”