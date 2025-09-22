BBC changes its coverage of Super League play-offs

THE BBC has changed its coverage of the first Super League play-off eliminator for the upcoming weekend.

The third against sixth play-off of Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity had originally been set to be broadcast on BBC Two with an 8pm kick-off at the Leigh Sports Village.

Now, however, the BBC has pushed that coverage back to its BBC Three channel – though the reason being is not clear.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s clash between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens at AMT Headingley will kick-off at 8pm, but will be shown on Sky Sports + as well as a main Sky channel.