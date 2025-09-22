Super League club reportedly tables marquee deal for Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic

SUPER LEAGUE side Warrington Wolves have reportedly tabled a marquee, two-year deal for Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic.

That’s according to The Sydney Morning Herald, which has claimed that Warrington are set to take advantage of Trbojevic’s and Manly’s disagreement over a new deal to bring the fullback to the northern hemisphere.

The Sydney Morning Herald previously revealed that Trbojevic was set to be offered a lucrative deal by the NRL club after being linked with a move to Super League.

The Australian publication had revealed that a new deal was subject to approval from the Sea Eagles’ board, with the fullback linked with a three-year extension worth $2.5 million AUD – or £1.22 million.

If signed, it would signal a quite remarkable u-turn by the Sea Eagles, who appeared willing to let the NRL superstar move following salary cap pressures.

Manly’s three-year deal is valued between $850,000 and $900,000 per season, a significant reduction from Trbojevic’s current $1.1 million salary.

Trbojevic himself was said to be open to a move to Super League if he was forced out by Manly given the fact that the 28-year-old was unwilling to play for any other NRL club.