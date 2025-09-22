Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess addresses Matt Dufty future

SAM BURGESS was non-committal when asked about the future of Matt Dufty after Warrington Wolves’ 28-20 loss to Hull KR on Thursday night.

That defeat consigned Warrington to an eighth-placed finish on the Super League ladder with just ten wins from 27 games.

After the success of 2024 and reaching a Challenge Cup Final and the play-offs with ease, 2025 has been a bitterly disappointing campaign for Burgess’ side.

One man that has endured a difficult year is Dufty, who was bizarrely named at centre by Burgess for the clash at Craven Park and who has been dropped on several occasions for dipping below standards.

During his time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium so far, Dufty has registered 47 tries in 88 appearances, but he is out of contract at the end of the 2026 season.

When asked about the future of the former Canterbury Bulldogs fullback, Burgess, however, refused to be drawn on it.

“Ask Duff that (about hifs future),” Burgess said. “We all know what he’s capable of.

“A few of us in the group have not reached their potential this year, that’s my job to figure out how we can do better with them.

“I just don’t like where we’re going with this conversation. It’s a bit of a manhunt. I thought he was good for us.

“Everyone has an opinion, as he’s a high-profile player and a headline. I thought he did a good job for us. Let’s leave it at that.”