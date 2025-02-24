Keenan Palasia providing proof of ‘Leeds Rhinos spirit’

BRAD ARTHUR watched Leeds’ first Super League success of the season and declared: “Those are the sort of wins that bring a group together.”

The Rhinos beat Salford on Saturday despite first-half injuries to spine players Matt Frawley, Cameron Smith and Brodie Croft.

Frawley returned to the field following a hand cut while Smith and Croft were sidelined by ankle and head injuries respectively.

Coach Arthur said: “Losing Frawls early, he had to have eight stitches and they tried to rule him out but he toughed it out, he needed to come back out there once we lost Crofty.

“Those are the sort of wins that bring a group together. It gives us confidence, and it’s proof that if you work hard in the pre-season, it’s there to draw on.”

Arthur singled out Keenan Palasia for praise after the prop played the first 65 minutes of the game, and the Samoa international agreed on the significance of the performance.

“I think it showed how much we mean to each other,” said the 28-year-old, a winter signing from Gold Coast.

“I’ve only been here a short time but I think there’s a willingness from everyone to put their body on the line and put their best foot forward, no matter what position you’re in or who is injured.

“That’s the attitude we’re after. That’s the Leeds Rhinos spirit as well.

“We dished up a pretty disappointing performance last week (their opening-round loss to Wakefield) and while we took some good things out of it, we took a lot more bad things. We were able to rectify that this weekend.”

On his long stint, Palasia added: “I come here and try to do my job to the best of my ability.

“If Brad thinks I need to do that for ten minutes or for 70, I guess that’s what I’ve got to do.”