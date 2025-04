LEIGH LEOPARDS hosted Warrington Wolves in front of both the BBC Two and Sky Sports cameras on Saturday afternoon.

With a kick-off of 1.30pm on the Easter weekend, there was hope that the viewing figures would match the superb accumulative record attendance across Super League.

However, according to Rugby League On TV, the Leigh-Warrington fixture had an average of 294,000 people watching the game, with a peak of 320,000.

That number equated to just 5.1 per cent of the audience share.